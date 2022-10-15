No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 TCU picks and best bets for Week 7 Big 12 matchup

No. 13 TCU is looking to knock off yet another ranked team as they host No. 8 Oklahoma State in Forth Worth on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. After back-to-back wins over Oklahoma and Kansas, TCU has quickly risen in the rankings. Oklahoma State remains undefeated with wins over Baylor and Texas Tech, but this Horned Frogs team will pose their biggest challenge yet.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: No. 15 overall, No. 17 offense, No. 32 defense

TCU: No. 23 overall, No. 9 offense, No. 60 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

WR Braydon Johnson - Questionable (head)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 3-2 ATS

TCU: 4-0-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 4-1

TCU: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma State: No. 36 overall, No. 30 offense, No. 46 defense

TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -4

Total: 68.5

Moneyline: TCU -180, Oklahoma State +155

Opening line: TCU -3

Opening total: 68

Weather

91 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

TCU -4

Oklahoma State is far overdue for a Big 12 loss, and TCU seems like the perfect candidate to hand that to the Cowboys. After taking down Oklahoma and Kansas in back-to-back weeks, backup quarterback Max Duggan has turned out to be an absolute revelation for the Horned Frogs. Oklahoma State’s defense is going to have a hard time figuring out how to stop Duggan and the rest of the TCU offense on Saturday.