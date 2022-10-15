Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs have returned to the No. 1 spot and host the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in Athens with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Vandy gave Ole Miss a scare in the first half last week but dropped to 3-3 after the Rebels put up 35 points in the second half. Georgia’s biggest scare this season was Missouri, but they were easily able to handle Auburn last week and continue to dominate the SEC.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Vanderbilt: No. 92 overall, No. 79 offense, No. 107 defense

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 3 defense

Injury update

Vanderbilt

RB Chase Gillespie - Questionable (soft tissue)

Georgia

WR AD Mitchell - GTD (ankle)

RB Kendall Milton - Questionable (groin)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Vanderbilt: 2-4 ATS

Georgia: 3-3 ATS

Total

Vanderbilt: Over 5-1

Georgia: Over 1-4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Vanderbilt: No. 54 overall, No. 54 offense, No. 53 defense

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -38

Total: 57

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Georgia -37.5

Opening total: 58

Weather

80 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -38

There’s not much to be said here. It’s Georgia. It’s Vanderbilt. The best team in the country going up against the Commodores pretty much spells itself out.