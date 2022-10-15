Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs have returned to the No. 1 spot and host the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in Athens with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Vandy gave Ole Miss a scare in the first half last week but dropped to 3-3 after the Rebels put up 35 points in the second half. Georgia’s biggest scare this season was Missouri, but they were easily able to handle Auburn last week and continue to dominate the SEC.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Vanderbilt: No. 92 overall, No. 79 offense, No. 107 defense
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 3 defense
Injury update
Vanderbilt
RB Chase Gillespie - Questionable (soft tissue)
Georgia
WR AD Mitchell - GTD (ankle)
RB Kendall Milton - Questionable (groin)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Vanderbilt: 2-4 ATS
Georgia: 3-3 ATS
Total
Vanderbilt: Over 5-1
Georgia: Over 1-4-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Vanderbilt: No. 54 overall, No. 54 offense, No. 53 defense
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -38
Total: 57
Moneyline: N/A
Opening line: Georgia -37.5
Opening total: 58
Weather
80 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Georgia -38
There’s not much to be said here. It’s Georgia. It’s Vanderbilt. The best team in the country going up against the Commodores pretty much spells itself out.