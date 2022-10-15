 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

The Commodores and Bulldogs meet in Athens. Here’s all the information you need and a pick for the game.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (7) defends during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have returned to the No. 1 spot and host the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in Athens with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Vandy gave Ole Miss a scare in the first half last week but dropped to 3-3 after the Rebels put up 35 points in the second half. Georgia’s biggest scare this season was Missouri, but they were easily able to handle Auburn last week and continue to dominate the SEC.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Vanderbilt: No. 92 overall, No. 79 offense, No. 107 defense
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 3 defense

Injury update

Vanderbilt

RB Chase Gillespie - Questionable (soft tissue)

Georgia

WR AD Mitchell - GTD (ankle)
RB Kendall Milton - Questionable (groin)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Vanderbilt: 2-4 ATS
Georgia: 3-3 ATS

Total

Vanderbilt: Over 5-1
Georgia: Over 1-4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Vanderbilt: No. 54 overall, No. 54 offense, No. 53 defense
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -38
Total: 57
Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Georgia -37.5
Opening total: 58

Weather

80 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -38

There’s not much to be said here. It’s Georgia. It’s Vanderbilt. The best team in the country going up against the Commodores pretty much spells itself out.

