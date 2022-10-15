No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

It’s the Third Saturday in Fall, and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will host the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 p..m. ET. The most anticipated matchup of the weekend and perhaps of the entire SEC regular season, the Vols will be looking to prove that their team is the real deal, while Alabama comes off a too-close-for-comfort win over Texas A&M.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: No. 2 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 2 defense

Tennessee: No. 7 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 39 defense

Injury update

Alabama

QB Bryce Young - GTD (shoulder)

Tennessee

WR Cedric Tillman - Questionable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 4-2 ATS

Tennessee: 4-1 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 2-4

Tennessee: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 1 defense

Tennessee: No. 21 overall, No. 21 offense, No. 19 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -9

Total: 66.5

Moneyline: Alabama -320, Tennessee +265

Opening line: Alabama -7.5

Opening total: 65.5

Weather

76 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

Tennessee +9

Is this crazy to think? I thought the Crimson Tide would blow out Texas and have no problems against Texas A&M, and it’s often the games that you think might actually be competitive that Alabama comes into and absolutely dominates. But this Tennessee team is ready, and they’ve had this date circled on their calendars for a year. Bryce Young is still questionable to play, and barring Hendon Hooker getting injured in the first half, I think UT has a good chance to keep it close.