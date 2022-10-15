No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

It’s the Third Saturday in Fall, and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will host the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 p..m. ET. The most anticipated matchup of the weekend and perhaps of the entire SEC regular season, the Vols will be looking to prove that their team is the real deal, while Alabama comes off a too-close-for-comfort win over Texas A&M.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Alabama: No. 2 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 2 defense
Tennessee: No. 7 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 39 defense
Injury update
Alabama
QB Bryce Young - GTD (shoulder)
Tennessee
WR Cedric Tillman - Questionable (ankle)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Alabama: 4-2 ATS
Tennessee: 4-1 ATS
Total
Alabama: Over 2-4
Tennessee: Over 3-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 1 defense
Tennessee: No. 21 overall, No. 21 offense, No. 19 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Alabama -9
Total: 66.5
Moneyline: Alabama -320, Tennessee +265
Opening line: Alabama -7.5
Opening total: 65.5
Weather
76 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain
The Pick
Tennessee +9
Is this crazy to think? I thought the Crimson Tide would blow out Texas and have no problems against Texas A&M, and it’s often the games that you think might actually be competitive that Alabama comes into and absolutely dominates. But this Tennessee team is ready, and they’ve had this date circled on their calendars for a year. Bryce Young is still questionable to play, and barring Hendon Hooker getting injured in the first half, I think UT has a good chance to keep it close.