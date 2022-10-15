LSU vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

One of the wackiest rivalries in the SEC will be renewed on Saturday night as the LSU Tigers hit the road to face the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, and will air on ESPN.

LSU (4-2, 2-1 ESPN) got rocked at home last Saturday, falling to Tennessee in a 40-13 blowout loss. Kick returner Jack Bech fumbled away the opening kickoff and things snowballed on the Tigers from there. LSU could not run the football for the entire game, generating just 55 rushing yards total on two yards per carry.

Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) wasn’t at its most crisp offensively against Missouri last Saturday, but still came away with a 24-17 victory. After an Anthony Richardson interception around midfield late in the contest, the Gator defense was able to come up big by stuffing Mizzou’s offense to seal the game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

LSU: 25th overall, 37th offense, 19th defense

Florida: 35th overall, 28th offense, 49th defense

Injury update

LSU

Safety Matthew Langlois - Questionable (Leg)

Safety Major Burns - Questionable (Neck)

RB Armoni Goodwin - Questionable (Hamstring)

OL Will Campbell - Questionable (Illness)

Florida

CB Devin Moore - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

LSU: 3-3 ATS

Florida: 3-3 ATS

Total

LSU: Over 1-5

Florida: Over 3-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida -2.5

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Florida -135, LSU +115

Opening line: Florida -2.5

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

65 degrees, clear, 6 MPH winds ENE

The Pick

LSU +2.5

It’s hard to make heads or tails in this one considering these are two teams trying to figure some things out with first-year coaching staffs. I trust Brian Kelly to figure out a way to pull out a win following a bad loss and Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson is still inconsistent. Give me the Tigers and the points in the Swamp here. They won’t even need a shoe toss this time.