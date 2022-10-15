No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Kentucky picks and best bets for Week 7 SEC matchup

We have a ranked SEC matchup in the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday night as the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the road to face the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, and will air on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) demolished a K.J. Jefferson-less Arkansas team in a 40-17 victory last Saturday, winning its third straight game. Quarterback Will Rogers was excellent, throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns for the afternoon. Meanwhile, running back Dillon Johnson chipped in 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) suffered its second straight loss last Saturday, falling 24-14 against South Carolina. Quarterback Will Levis missed the game with an injury and the offense wasn’t able to get into a rhythm with backup Kaiya Sheron operating the controls. Levis will return for this week’s matchup against MSU.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Mississippi State: 12th overall, 20th offense, 22nd defense

Kentucky: 16th overall, 51st offense, 10th defense

Injury update

Mississippi State

OL Kwatrivous Johnson - Questionable (Foot)

Kentucky

QB Will Levis - Probable (Undisclosed)

WR Dane Key - Probable (Wrist)

WR Tayvion Robinson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Mississippi State: 4-1-1 ATS

Kentucky: 4-2 ATS

Total

Mississippi State: Over 4-2

Kentucky: Over 1-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Mississippi State -4

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Mississippi State -175, Kentucky +150

Opening line: Mississippi State -7

Opening total: 47.5

Weather

47 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 MPH winds WNW

The Pick

Kentucky +4

The line has moved towards Kentucky this week with the news that Will Levis will be suiting up. UK will be in a prime position to end its two-game losing streak on Saturday and on the flip side, the Bulldogs won’t get the benefit of playing a backup quarterback for a third straight week. Also it will be a chilly night in Lexington and that will play into Kentucky’s favor when trying to slow down the Air Raid. Give me the Wildcats and the points here.

