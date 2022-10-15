No. 4 Clemson vs. Florida State picks and best bets for Week 7 ACC matchup

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will hit the road south on Saturday for an ACC showdown against the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL, and will air on ABC.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) handled its business with ease this past Saturday, demolishing Boston College in a 31-3 road victory. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 18-31 through the air for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception for the day. Meanwhile on defense, Payton Page recovered two fumbles in the win.

Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) squandered a 14-point lead in Raleigh, NC, this past Saturday, falling 19-17 to NC State. The Seminoles got the ball to within field goal territory within the final minute, but an ill advised fade throw by quarterback Jordan Travis was picked off the a Wolfpack defender.

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: 13th overall, 24th offense, 18th defense

Florida State: 33rd overall, 33rd offense, 18th defense

Injury update

Clemson

DT Bryan Bresee - Questionable (Kidney)

RB Kobe Pace - Out (Ankle)

Florida State

LB Amari Gainer - Questionable (Leg)

DT Fabien Lovett - Questionable (Leg)

WR Darion Williamson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Treshaun Ward - Questionable (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Clemson: 3-3 ATS

Florida State: 4-2 ATS

Total

Clemson: Over 3-3

Florida State: Over 2-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -4.5

Total: 51

Moneyline: Clemson -190, Florida State +160

Opening line: Clemson -5

Opening total: 51

Weather

62 degrees, clear, 5 MPH winds NE

The Pick

Clemson -4.5

Four and the hook seems a bit low and that’s why I’m jumping all over Clemson here. Florida State has shown signs of progress this season and lost by just 10 against the Tigers last season. However, this looks like a classic Clemson season where Dabo’s group really starts to rev things up as they get deeper into ACC play. They’ll easily cover the 4.5-point spread in Tallahassee.

