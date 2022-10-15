No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah picks and best bets for Week 7 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 7 USC Trojans will visit Salt Lake City on Saturday to face off against the No. 20 Utah Utes in their first ranked matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET as the Utes attempt to come back from a loss to another California school — UCLA served them quite the beating last week. Caleb Williams continues his Heisman campaign as we move further into conference play.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

USC: No. 24 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 50 defense

Utah: No. 10 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 38 defense

Injury update

USC

TE Lake McRee - Questionable (lower body)

WR Terrell Bynum - GTD (undisclosed)

Utah

TE Thomas Yassmin - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

USC: 4-2 ATS

Utah: 4-2 ATS

Total

USC: Over 3-3

Utah: Over 4-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

USC: No. 14 overall, No. 16 offense, No. 12 defense

Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -3.5

Total: 65

Moneyline: Utah -165, USC +140

Opening line: Utah -3

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

54 degrees, clear, 9 MPH winds E

The Pick

USC ML +140

Utah was soundly defeated by UCLA last week, and it’s going to be a tough comeback against Caleb Williams and company. USC’s offensive production is going to be difficult for any team to control, and I think the Trojans will travel home with the win on Saturday night.

The Trojans’ defense will struggle against Utah, as well, but I think that USC will manage to outscore the Utes. Admittedly, the No. 7 Trojans haven’t faced too many real challenges this year, but they’ve proved that they can push through tight games, which will come in handy.