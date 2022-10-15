No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah picks and best bets for Week 7 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 7 USC Trojans will visit Salt Lake City on Saturday to face off against the No. 20 Utah Utes in their first ranked matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET as the Utes attempt to come back from a loss to another California school — UCLA served them quite the beating last week. Caleb Williams continues his Heisman campaign as we move further into conference play.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
USC: No. 24 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 50 defense
Utah: No. 10 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 38 defense
Injury update
USC
TE Lake McRee - Questionable (lower body)
WR Terrell Bynum - GTD (undisclosed)
Utah
TE Thomas Yassmin - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
USC: 4-2 ATS
Utah: 4-2 ATS
Total
USC: Over 3-3
Utah: Over 4-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
USC: No. 14 overall, No. 16 offense, No. 12 defense
Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Utah -3.5
Total: 65
Moneyline: Utah -165, USC +140
Opening line: Utah -3
Opening total: 59.5
Weather
54 degrees, clear, 9 MPH winds E
The Pick
USC ML +140
Utah was soundly defeated by UCLA last week, and it’s going to be a tough comeback against Caleb Williams and company. USC’s offensive production is going to be difficult for any team to control, and I think the Trojans will travel home with the win on Saturday night.
The Trojans’ defense will struggle against Utah, as well, but I think that USC will manage to outscore the Utes. Admittedly, the No. 7 Trojans haven’t faced too many real challenges this year, but they’ve proved that they can push through tight games, which will come in handy.