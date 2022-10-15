Kentucky QB Will Levis: Status for game vs. Mississippi State

Update 9:30 a.m. Saturday: Levis is a go for the Wildcats on Saturday.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is 'good to go' vs Mississippi State according to Mark Stoops via @ClowESPN.



More HERE:https://t.co/hnhiQfKChj pic.twitter.com/4CSWvXxC6L — On3 (@On3sports) October 14, 2022

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis played through a dislocated finger two weeks ago, but a foot injury ultimately kept him off the field for the Wildcats’ loss to South Carolina on Saturday. The offense struggled in his absence, as backup Kaiya Sheron went just 15-for-27 for 178 yards.

Levis is day-to-day for Kentucky’s matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday, per offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, and has been participating in practice this week in a limited capacity.

Levis’ foot injury was a shock to those who watched him walk out in a boot and sit out of warmups before the South Carolina game, as head coach Mark Stoops had not made any indication that his quarterback was injured in the preceding week.

Before his injury, Levis had thrown for over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns this season in a 4-1 start for the Wildcats. He added four interceptions and two rushing touchdowns, as well.