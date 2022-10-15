What happened in the first George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney fight?

Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. square off Saturday evening in Melbourne, Australia to fight for the undisputed lightweight championship. The fight will air on ESPN with the main event expected to start at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET.

This marks the second time in four months the two have met in the ring. In June, Haney and Kambosos met to unify the division for the first time since Pernell Whitaker held all the relevant belts in 1990. Kambosos was originally slated to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko this year, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the Ukrainian boxer to his homeland to fight. Haney stepped in as the opponent with a unification possible.

Kambosos entered the bout with the WBA, IBO, and WBO titles, as well as The Ring title. He claimed those in his previous fight when he upset Teófimo López. Haney entered the bout with the WBC title, having made his fourth successive defense of it the previous December.

The fight had some drama even before the two fighters hit the ring. The day before at the weigh-in, Haney measured in at 134.92 pounds to make weight for the 135 pound bout. However, when Kambosos climbed on the scales, he weighed in at 135.36 pounds. he stripped down and still couldn’t make weight hidden behind a towel, so he was given two hours to get under the 135 pound limit. An hour later, he returned and was able to get in at 134.49 pounds.

On fight night, Haney was the favorite with -170 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Haney controlled the fight and won a unanimous decision. The scorecards were 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110.

The two meet on Saturday and Haney is an even bigger favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook than before. He is installed at -1200 while Kambosos is +700.