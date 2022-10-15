Full undercard for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2 lightweight title fight

Devin Haney and George Kambosos face off on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia with the undisputed lightweight championship on the line. This rematch of Haney’s June unanimous decision victory will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN. The main event ring walks are expected in the back half of the 10 p.m. ET hour.

Haney is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Kambosos is a +700 underdog. They’re fighting for the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA, and The Ring lightweight titles. It’s the third and final title fight on this card.

The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and will include two other title fights. Cherneka Johnson and Susie Ramadan will meet for Johnson’s IBF World junior featherweight title. Johnson is a -1000 favorite while Ramadan is a +600 underdog. After that, Andrew Moloney will meet Norbelto Jimenez for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title. Moloney is a -300 favorite while Jimenez is a +225 underdog.

Here’s a look at the full card with relevant odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2