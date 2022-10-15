What title belts are on the line when Devin Haney, George Kambosos Jr. face off?

The undisputed lightweight championship will be on the line Saturday evening in Melbourne, Australia when Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. face off for the second time in four months. The fight will air on ESPN and is expected to get started a little after 10:30 p.m. ET.

Boxing is littered with titles in each weight class, but this bout will feature the belts that matter in the lightweight division. Devin Haney will defend the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles against Kambosos. There are other challengers to the crown, but Haney is the king of the mountain with the belts he has in hand.

Haney claimed the crown when he beat Kambosos in June. Haney entered the bout as the WBC champion. He won that title in September 2019 when he beat Zaur Abdullaev. Prior to that, Haney had won various secondary titles, including the IBC North American, WBC International, and WBO and WBA Inter-Continental titles.

Haney made four straight defenses of the WBC title before he faced Kambosos in June. At the time, Kambosos held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles after an upset win over Teófimo López. Kambosos won a split decision to claim the belts and his first title defense came against Haney. Kambosos lost a unanimous decision with score cards of 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112.