What time will George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2 fight start on Saturday, Oct. 15

Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. face off Saturday evening in Melbourne, Australia for the undisputed lightweight championship. The main card will start at 8 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected a little after 10:30 p.m. The full card will air on ESPN.

This marks the second time in four months these two are meeting in the ring. In June, Kambosos held the majority of the belts coming off his upset of Teófimo López the previous November. Kambosos held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles while Haney was the WBC champ.

Haney was favored in that bout coming off his fourth straight successful defense of the WBC belt. He won in convincing fashion with scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. However, he had to provide a rematch clause in the contract to secure the bout, and so we’re back for a second fight.

Haney was a -170 favorite in the first fight, and this time around he’s an even bigger favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1200 to win while Kambosos is +700.

Full Card for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos, Jr. 2