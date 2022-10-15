Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. live stream: How to watch lightweight title bout

The boxing world gets a busy Saturday and one of the most notable fights of the weekend will see Devin Haney fight George Kambosos, Jr. in a rematch in Melbourne, Australia. The fight will air Saturday night on ESPN, with the main event expected to start at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET.

A live stream of the fight will be available on WatchESPN and through ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $19.99 per month.

The pair fought in June, with Haney claiming a unanimous decision to secure the undisputed lightweight championship. He entered that bout with the WBC title, while Kambosos had claimed the WBO, IBF, WBA, and The Ring titles the prior year when he upset Teófimo López.

Haney is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kambosos is +700. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -350 and the under priced at +255. A Haney decision is the favored fight outcome at -220, a Haney stoppage is +220, a Kambosos decision is +1200, and a Kambosos stoppage is +1600.

Full Card for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2