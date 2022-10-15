George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The lightweight division is in the spotlight Saturday evening with a battle for the undisputed crown in Melbourne, Australia. Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. face off in a rematch of their June bout. The main event is expected to start around 10:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Haney won a unanimous decision over Kambosos to claim king of the division status. Haney entered the bout with the WBC title, while Kambosos held the WBA, WBO, IBF, and The Ring titles following his upset of Teófimo López. Haney won decisively to become the division’s first undisputed champ in the four belt era, and the first undisputed lightweight since Pernell Whitaker accomplished the task in 1990.

Haney comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1000 favorite while Kambosos is a +600 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Haney by decision at -220. That’s followed by a Haney stoppage at +220, a Kambosos decision at +1200, and a Kambosos stoppage at +1600.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos, Jr. 2 round-by-round results

