Full undercard for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius heavyweight fight

There is a busy day of fight cards on Saturday, October 15, and one that is interesting but could fly a bit under the radar is the Wilder-Helenius card. Deontay Wilder is back in the ring for the first time since his second straight loss to Tyson Fury and faces Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York City.

Fury knocked out Wilder last October, just seven months after he stopped Wilder via TKO in the seventh round. It was unclear if Wilder would retire, but he has elected to step back into the ring. He was 41-0-1 prior to those two losses and held the WBC title. Helenius is 31-3 and coming off back-to-back TKOs of Adam Kownacki in March 2020 and October 2021. He claimed the WBA Gold title in the first win. Wilder is a -800 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The top of this card is interesting in that it features a pair of fights with boxers trying to get their careers back on track. The co-feature will see former champs Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell square off in a super middleweight bout. Plant is fighting for the first time since losing the IBF title to Canelo Álvarez last November while Dirrell is trying to get on track since losing the WBC title to David Benavidez in 2019. He did not fight for a year and a half, after which he fought Kyrone Davis to a draw in February 2021 and then knocked out Marcos Hernandez on the Plant-Álvarez undercard. Plant is a -1200 favorite in this bout.

Full Card for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius