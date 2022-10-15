 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, Oct. 15 as Deontay Wilder battles Robert Helenius. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By DKNation Staff
Host Ray Flores moderates a video press conference for Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius at Barclays Center on August 30, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The heavyweight division gets a bounce-back fight on Saturday amidst a busy day of fight action. Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring just over a year to the day removed from his knockout loss to Tyson Fury. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclay Center in New York City on Saturday night in a PBC on FOX PPV event.

Prelims for the fight get started at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. You can stream those at FOX.com/live or through the FOX Sports app. The main card PPV gets started at 9 p.m. and the main event ring walks are expected around midnight. You can order the PPV on your TV through FOX Sports, but it will also be available on a live stream at FITE TV and PPV.com. It will cost you $74.99 to purchase the PPV.

Wilder was laid out by Fury a little over seven months after Fury had stopped him via seventh round KO. That ended a trilogy that had started in December of 2018 when they fought to a split draw with Wilder’s WBC title on the line. Wilder is 42-2-1 with the only blemishes on his record coming against Fury.

Helenius is 31-3 and has been a journeyman for much of his career. He’s picked up some secondary titles, but his most significant fight over the past decade was a unanimous decision loss to Dillian Whyte in 2017. He’s won three straight bouts since Gerald Washington knocked him out in July 2019.

Wilder is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Helenius is a +500 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 5.5, with the over priced at -115 and the under priced at -110.

Full Card for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

  • Main event: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds, for WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans Jr., 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

