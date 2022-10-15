Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live stream

The heavyweight division gets a bounce-back fight on Saturday amidst a busy day of fight action. Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring just over a year to the day removed from his knockout loss to Tyson Fury. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclay Center in New York City on Saturday night in a PBC on FOX PPV event.

Prelims for the fight get started at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. You can stream those at FOX.com/live or through the FOX Sports app. The main card PPV gets started at 9 p.m. and the main event ring walks are expected around midnight. You can order the PPV on your TV through FOX Sports, but it will also be available on a live stream at FITE TV and PPV.com. It will cost you $74.99 to purchase the PPV.

Wilder was laid out by Fury a little over seven months after Fury had stopped him via seventh round KO. That ended a trilogy that had started in December of 2018 when they fought to a split draw with Wilder’s WBC title on the line. Wilder is 42-2-1 with the only blemishes on his record coming against Fury.

Helenius is 31-3 and has been a journeyman for much of his career. He’s picked up some secondary titles, but his most significant fight over the past decade was a unanimous decision loss to Dillian Whyte in 2017. He’s won three straight bouts since Gerald Washington knocked him out in July 2019.

Wilder is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Helenius is a +500 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 5.5, with the over priced at -115 and the under priced at -110.

Full Card for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius