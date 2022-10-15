What time will Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight start on Saturday, Oct. 15

Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring on Saturday for the first time in a year, and he’ll face Robert Helenius who will look to stop the comeback before it can get going. The fighters will meet in a PBC on FOX PPV that could feature nearly six hours of boxing at Barclay Center in New York City.

The preliminary fights for this card get started at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. The main card PPV gets started at 9 p.m. and Wilder and Helenius are expected to head to the ring right around midnight.

Wilder is back in the ring for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Tyson Fury. Helenius is fighting for the first time since that night as well, having beaten Adam Kownacki via sixth-round TKO that night.

Wilder is a decent-sized favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -800 while Helenius is a +500 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Wilder win by KO, TKO, or DQ at -450. A Wilder decision or technical decision follows at +600. A Helenius stoppage is +800 and a Helenius decision is +1400.

Full Card for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius