Miami vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 7 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN3 in some places, and via a Regional Sports Network affiliates in others.

Check this link to see if you’re in a market where you’ll need to stream or download via an app to watch the game.

The Canes (2-3, 0-1 ACC) have been a major disappointment so far this season, but there’s still a path to the ACC Championship if new coach Mario Cristobal can get it turned around, or perhaps try to start throwing the ball on first down. Because losing to Middle Tennessee State at home is only embarrassing, not mathematically penal. Tyler Van Dyke (1305 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions) was a dark horse Heisman candidate, but the offense has been bogged down most of the season.

Va. Tech (2-4, 1-2 ACC) is averaging just 4.7 yards per play, and Brent Pry is in a Year Zero situation after the firing of Justin Fuente. Grant Wells (1260, six touchdowns, seven interceptions) appears to be their best option, which means the transfer portal should be wide open during the offseason.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 12:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.