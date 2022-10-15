Jonathan Taylor injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Colts have downgraded Taylor and Nyheim Hines from questionable to out for Week 6. They promoted Phillip Lindsay to play alongside Deon Jackson with Taylor and Nyheim Hines both out.

The Indianapolis Colts, and probably more than a few fantasy football general managers, are hoping that Jonathan Taylor can get back on the field this week. The running back missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, but signs were pointing in a positive direction for Week 6. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, he returned in a limited role for both Thursday and Friday’s session.

The Colts play the Jaguars in the early afternoon slot on Sunday this week.

Fantasy football implications

It was looking like we’d have to wait until closer to game day to get official word on Taylor’s status. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network suggested Friday that the Colts could be cautious with the centerpiece of their offense, giving him another week to let his high ankle sprain heal. That’s exactly what the Colts are doing, officially ruling Taylor out for Week 6.

Last week without Taylor, Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay split the workload out of the backfield, and they would likely do so again this week. Jackson had a slight edge over Lindsay, getting 13 carries versus 11 for 62 yards. He also caught four passes for another 29 yards.