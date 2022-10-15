Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 7 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. And it’s expected to be a blowout.

UGA (6-0, 3-0 SEC) hasn’t totally sailed so far in defense of their national championship, as a 26-22 squeaker at Missouri raised some questions. But a 42-10 bounce back win over Auburn made a return date to Atlanta look much more likely. Oft-maligned quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 1744 yards with five touchdowns already this season.

Vandy (3-3, 0-2 SEC) is struggling mightily defensively, giving up 53.5 points per game in two conference contests so far. They’re allowing a mind-blowing 22.8 first downs per outing, and have to find a way to get off the field if they’re going to have any chance to win a game in the league.

Georgia is a 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 58.5. There is no moneyline pricing available.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.