Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Dores and Dawgs face off Saturday, October 15 between the hedges. We break down how to watch.

By Collin Sherwin
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates his touchdown run as Georgia takes on Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022. Richard Hamm / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 7 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. And it’s expected to be a blowout.

UGA (6-0, 3-0 SEC) hasn’t totally sailed so far in defense of their national championship, as a 26-22 squeaker at Missouri raised some questions. But a 42-10 bounce back win over Auburn made a return date to Atlanta look much more likely. Oft-maligned quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 1744 yards with five touchdowns already this season.

Vandy (3-3, 0-2 SEC) is struggling mightily defensively, giving up 53.5 points per game in two conference contests so far. They’re allowing a mind-blowing 22.8 first downs per outing, and have to find a way to get off the field if they’re going to have any chance to win a game in the league.

Georgia is a 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 58.5. There is no moneyline pricing available.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Georgia

Date: Saturday, October 15
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

