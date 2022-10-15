No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 7 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. And in the final year of the Tiffany Network’s media deal with the conference, they get a beauty in Week 7 that is the biggest game of the weekend

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is still the juggernaut, but the injury status of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the biggest question. If he can’t go, Jalen Milroe will need to be more effective than he was in his first start against Texas A&M last week. The Tide held on for a 24-20 victory after a busted final play by the Aggies in College Station.

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) brings their own Heisman candidate in the eternal Hendon Hooker, who has been brilliant with 1432 yards passing and 10 touchdowns without an interception this season. The Vols haven’t won the Third Saturday in October since 2006, the season before Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa. They’ll look to stop the streak at 15 on Saturday.

Alabama is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 3:30

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.