No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs and No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 7 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network. And for two teams that have been the traditional also-rans in their respective league divisions, to have them both in the Top 25 makes this a big one for both sides.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) might be out of the SEC title race already, but Mike Leach could be looking at his best season in the league to date. Mississippi State is forcing two turnovers a game however, and starting quarterback Will Rogers has 2110 with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions so far this season.

Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) might once again be without starting quarterback WIll Levis, who missed the Cats stunning 24-14 loss to South Carolina last week with multiple injuries. UK has yet to score 30 points in a conference game, but they should get many more opportunities with the ball having the Bulldogs Air Raid offense on the other side.

MSU is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes UK a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.