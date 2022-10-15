 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off across SEC divisions on Saturday, October 15. We break down how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
Mississippi State Bulldogs players react after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs and No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 7 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network. And for two teams that have been the traditional also-rans in their respective league divisions, to have them both in the Top 25 makes this a big one for both sides.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) might be out of the SEC title race already, but Mike Leach could be looking at his best season in the league to date. Mississippi State is forcing two turnovers a game however, and starting quarterback Will Rogers has 2110 with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions so far this season.

Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) might once again be without starting quarterback WIll Levis, who missed the Cats stunning 24-14 loss to South Carolina last week with multiple injuries. UK has yet to score 30 points in a conference game, but they should get many more opportunities with the ball having the Bulldogs Air Raid offense on the other side.

MSU is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes UK a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Date: Saturday, October 15
Start time: 7:30 p.m.
TV channel: SEC Network
Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

