Nyheim Hines injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

UPDATE: Hines has been downgraded to out for the game.

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is one step closer to playing this week. Though he is still in the league’s concussion protocol, he was able to practice in full on Friday, a good sign. Hines initially suffered the injury last week against the Broncos. He is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. The Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Fantasy football implications

Hines’ situation is notable because the Colts also have an injured Jonathan Taylor on their hands. Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 4, and is also questionable to play this week.

If Taylor can’t go, Hines would be in line for a starting role, assuming he clears the protocol. He would have been in line for the same hefty load last week, but was forced out in the first quarter after just two touches.

Hines’ fantasy appeal depends exclusively on Taylor’s situation this week, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the news heading into Sunday’s game. It is a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, so you’ll at least have time to make lineup adjustments.