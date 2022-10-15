 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Braves vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 4 via live stream on FS1

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s FS1 MLB broadcast featuring the Braves and Phillies.

By DKNation Staff
Bryson Stott, Bryce Harper and Jean Segura of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves with a score of 9 to 1. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to close out the defending champions in the 2022 NLDS at home on Saturday at 2:07 p.m. ET. The Atlanta Braves trail 2-1 in the best-of-5 series on the brink of elimination.

The Phils dominated rookie Spencer Strider in Game 3 on Friday. Philadelphia scored nine runs, eight from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins, who went a combined 5-for-11 with two HRs and eight RBI. Aaron Nola turned in another strong performance for the Phillies, allowing one unearned run over 6.0 innings with 6 strikeouts.

Despite being down 2-1, the Braves are favored on the road at -125 on the moneyline. The Phillies are +105.

Phillies vs. Braves live stream

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs Charlie Morton
First pitch: 2:07 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Phillies +105, Braves -125
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

