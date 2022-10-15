How to watch Braves vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 4 via live stream on FS1

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to close out the defending champions in the 2022 NLDS at home on Saturday at 2:07 p.m. ET. The Atlanta Braves trail 2-1 in the best-of-5 series on the brink of elimination.

The Phils dominated rookie Spencer Strider in Game 3 on Friday. Philadelphia scored nine runs, eight from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins, who went a combined 5-for-11 with two HRs and eight RBI. Aaron Nola turned in another strong performance for the Phillies, allowing one unearned run over 6.0 innings with 6 strikeouts.

Despite being down 2-1, the Braves are favored on the road at -125 on the moneyline. The Phillies are +105.

Phillies vs. Braves live stream

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs Charlie Morton

First pitch: 2:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Phillies +105, Braves -125

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app