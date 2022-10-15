 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Phillies host the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: NLDS-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the 3rd inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies fans waited a decade to see a home playoff game. On Friday, the home team didn’t let them down as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves convincingly in NLDS Game 3 by the score of 9-1. After two scoreless innings, the Phillies — and their fans — exploded in the third inning. No-doubt homers from Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper highlighted that six-run frame and gave more than enough run support to starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who cruised over six-plus innings to a victory that gave the Phillies a 2-1 series edge.

With a win Saturday, Philadelphia would knock out the reigning World Series champions and advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. Here is the scheduled start time for Saturday’s Game 4 as well as details on how you can watch it.

Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 15
Game time: 2:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

