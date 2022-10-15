Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Phillies in Game 4 of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to close out the defending champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Saturday at 2:07 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philly. We’re looking at the moneyline and which way to go if you’re betting on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 4 moneyline odds

PHI: +105

ATL: -125

This is a tough one. On one hand, you get the clear better team at +105. The Phillies are playing better baseball right now and may be the hottest team in the postseason. The lineup has lived up to expectations set at the beginning of the season. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins combined for eight RBI in a 9-1 win in Game 3. The top-end of the rotation has pitched great in the playoffs. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 4 but you’d imagine he’s only in there for a few innings before the pen takes over. We could see Zach Eflin and Ranger Suarez spell Syndergaard.

On the other hand, you’ve got the defending champions in a spot they aren’t used to down 2-1 in the series. Pitching has been the major issue for Atlanta but the offense has only been able to produce 10 runs over three games, which isn’t cutting it. The Braves only have eight extra base hits in the series so far and most of the damage is being done by Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud. Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley really need to get it going. Having Charlie Morton on the mound should help. It’s tough to tell. He’s been bad this season. He’s been great in the playoffs the past three seasons.

In a virtual toss-up, I think from a betting perspective, you take the hotter team at home getting better odds, right?

Pick: Phillies +105