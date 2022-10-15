Moneyline pick for Dodgers vs. Padres in Game 4 of NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the postseason as the clear favorite to win it all, face their toughest task of the season. The San Diego Padres lead the Dodgers 2-1 in the best-of-5 NLDS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Pads picked up a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Friday night. Let’s go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 4 moneyline odds

SD: +105

LAD: -125

Offense has been the issue for the Dodgers through three games. In two straight losses, L.A. has managed just four runs. The Dodgers were completely shut down by Blake Snell and the Padres pen. Tony Gonsolin only lasted 1.1 innings before Andrew Heaney allowed one run over 3.0 innings. So the pitching has been fine from the Dodgers so far. The two big stars — Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts — are the issue. The two have combined to go 4-for-21 through three games in the series. Those two need to step up in Game 4 to extend the series. Tyler Anderson will also have to pitch in the most important game of his life to keep the Dodgers’ season alive.

Things won’t be easy though. San Diego will send out Joe Musgrove, who closed out the New York Mets in the Wild Card round with seven innings of one-hit, shutout baseball in Game 3. Musgrove lost two games against the Dodgers in the regular season, but pitched fine, allowing seven runs over 17.1 innings with 23 strikeouts in three appearances. San Diego has also gotten some timely hitting with nine HRs over six games in the postseason. The long ball has carried the Pads to this point with Trent Grisham leading the playoffs with three.

It’s hard to bet against the Padres at this point. Similar to the Phillies in the other NLDS, San Diego feels like a team of destiny and have everything it takes to pull off the upset at home in Game 4. Musgrove gets the edge over Anderson. The Padres’ bullpen has allowed one earned run the entire postseason. Anderson has pitched 7.0 career innings in the playoffs and the last appearance was back in 2018. The offensive edge also goes to the Pads in the short-term with Betts and Freeman struggling.

Pick: Padres +105