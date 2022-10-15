 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 4 via live stream on FS1

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s FS1 MLB broadcast featuring the Dodgers and Padres.

By DKNation Staff
Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game three of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 14, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in MLB postseason history with a win in Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Padres lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 after a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Friday. Trent Grisham hit what would go on to be the game-winning home run. San Diego was also able to get a run in the first, getting to Tony Gonsolin, who only lasted 1.1 innings in the loss.

The Padres are slight underdogs on the moneyline at +105 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -125 on the road.

Dodgers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove
First pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: SD +105, LAD -125
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

