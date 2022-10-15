How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 4 via live stream on FS1

The San Diego Padres will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in MLB postseason history with a win in Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Padres lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 after a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Friday. Trent Grisham hit what would go on to be the game-winning home run. San Diego was also able to get a run in the first, getting to Tony Gonsolin, who only lasted 1.1 innings in the loss.

The Padres are slight underdogs on the moneyline at +105 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -125 on the road.

Dodgers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: SD +105, LAD -125

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app