What channel is Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the postseason as the favorite to win it all having the best record in baseball. Now, the Dodgers are on the brink of elimination down 2-1 to the San Diego Padres in the best-of-5 NLDS. The Dodgers will take on the Padres in Game 4 of the series from Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday.

The Dodgers lost Game 3 2-1 in a brilliant combined effort from the Padres pitching staff. Blake Snell allowed one run over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. The rest of the Padres bullpen would allow just one hit and no runs over 3.2 innings.

Trent Grisham hit a HR to put the Padres up 2-0 early in the game. The Padres chased starter Tony Gonsolin early and were able to get that insurance run from Grisham off Andrew Heaney.

The Dodgers are favorites on the moneyline at -125 while the Padres are +105 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Game time: 9:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app