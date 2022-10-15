 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Padres host the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a 2 run RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the postseason as the favorite to win it all having the best record in baseball. Now, the Dodgers are on the brink of elimination down 2-1 to the San Diego Padres in the best-of-5 NLDS. The Dodgers will take on the Padres in Game 4 of the series from Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday.

The Dodgers lost Game 3 2-1 in a brilliant combined effort from the Padres pitching staff. Blake Snell allowed one run over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. The rest of the Padres bullpen would allow just one hit and no runs over 3.2 innings.

Trent Grisham hit a HR to put the Padres up 2-0 early in the game. The Padres chased starter Tony Gonsolin early and were able to get that insurance run from Grisham off Andrew Heaney.

The Dodgers are favorites on the moneyline at -125 while the Padres are +105 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 15
Game time: 9:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

