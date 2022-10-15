Stanford vs. Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Legends Trophy will be on the line on Saturday as the Stanford Cardinal hit the road to meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN, and will air on NBC.

Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) seemingly had its first conference victory wrapped up against Oregon State last Saturday until Tre’Shaun Harrison made a ridiculous 56-yard touchdown grab in the final minute to hand the Cardinal a 28-27 loss. Stanford is on a four-game losing streak and is on the verge of total collapse heading into tonight’s contest.

Notre Dame (3-2) went out to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last weekend and got itself an impressive 28-20 win over BYU. The difference maker for the Fighting Irish offense was tight end Michael Mayer, who snagged 11 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. ND is trying to win both its fourth straight game this season and the fourth straight game in this rivalry.

Notre Dame is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -740 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +540 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Stanford vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream or Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with Peacock, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.