No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

We have a primetime Pac-12 battle tonight as the No. 7 USC Trojans hit the road to face the No. 20 Utah Utes at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and will air on Fox.

USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated last Saturday when pulling away from Washington State for a 30-14 home victory. Quarterback Caleb Williams had a quiet evening, going 15-29 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojan defense put their foot down and shut out the Cougars for the entire second half.

Utah (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) stumbled in Pasadena, CA, last Saturday, falling to sudden conference title contender UCLA in a 42-32 setback. Quarterback Cameron Rising was outshined by UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson in that contest, but did provide two touchdowns on the ground.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes USC a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.