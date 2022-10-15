New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies meet up for the Rio Grand Rivalry at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the Battle for I-25 will only air on FloSports.

To watch this matchup, you can purchase a monthly subscription to FloSports for $19.99 per month or $12.50 per month with an annual subscription. There are no free trials available that we can find, so if you’re from the Land of Enchantment you’ll need to pony up to watch this one legally.

New Mexico (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) is looking to avoid a four-game losing streak, following a 27-14 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys. New Mexico State (1-5) had two weeks to prepare for this rivalry matchup following a 21-7 loss to the FIU Panthers. The Aggies did defeat Hawai’i 45-26 earlier this season, so they will be able to avoid the goose egg for the 2022 season, but this is likely their best chance at a second win this season.

New Mexico is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -250 on the moneyline. That makes NMSU a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 37.5.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: FloSports, and the direct link to the game is here.

If you have Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, or several other platforms, you can download the FloSports app to watch the game on a smart TV as well.