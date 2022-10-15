Washington State vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

We have a Saturday night Pac-12 showdown in the Pacific Northwest as the Washington State Cougars hit the road to battle the Oregon State Beavers at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR, and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) couldn’t quite keep pace with USC last Saturday, falling to the Trojans 30-14. The Cougars were completely shut out in the second half as it dropped its second conference game this season.

Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) won in exciting fashion last Saturday, downing Stanford in a 28-27 road victory. With just 13 second remaining, wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison snagged a ridiculous catch and housed it for a 56-yard game-winning touchdown for the Beavers.

Oregon State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

Washington State vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.