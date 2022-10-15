Nevada vs. Hawai’i: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Nevada Wolfpack and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 7 at the TC Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Kickoff is set for 11:59 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Watch Stadium app in the Continental USA, and on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view for $69.99 in the 50th state only.

Look, y’all: It’s your money, and I know incomes are higher on the islands. But maybe consider a carbon offset instead of paying the cost of a casual restaurant concept dinner to watch two of the worst teams in all of FBS football?

Nevada (2-4, 0-2 MWC) has fallen off a cliff from last year’s Mountain West title contender, as new coach Ken Wilson is almost starting from scratch. The Pack lost to something called the University of Incarnate Word, and has thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions this season in 360 minutes of football.

The Warriors (1-5, 0-1 MWC) are dead-last in most categories in FBS this year. New head coach Timmy Chang got the job very late in the cycle, and between stadium issues and greater problems generally for the ‘Bows, it’s simply a lost season. The home team is 131st out of 131 teams in SP+ this season.

Nevada is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -230 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50. Good luck getting even after your college football Saturday if you’re betting this one.

Nevada vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 11:59 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV in Hawaii

Live stream: Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play (Continental U.S.)

If you’re in Hawaii, the game will be available on Spectrum PPV, where you can purchase a season package (8 games) for $399.99 or $69.99 for an individual game.

If you’re in the Continental United States, you can live stream this game on for free using the Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play. Unfortunately, they don’t broadcast the game on their website to watch via computer, so you’ll have to use your mobile device or tablet to check out the action.