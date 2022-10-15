Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Mariners in Game 3 of ALDS

The Houston Astros have a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Seattle Mariners in the best-of-5 ALDS. Still, you can guarantee that Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will be rocking for Saturday’s Game 3, which will mark the franchise’s first postseason home game since 2001. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at this game’s moneyline from DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Mariners Game 3 moneyline odds

Astros: -110

Mariners: -110

It’s interesting that the Mariners opened as ever-so-slight favorites considering the Astros’ domination in the season series — Houston is now 14-7 against Seattle this season, including a sweep at Seattle back in July — and the fact that the Mariners will send rookie George Kirby to the mound Saturday. Kirby has been very impressive at times this season, including in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series when he picked up a one-inning save in Toronto. But getting a postseason start is a different level, so who knows how the first-year player will respond? He will be opposed by a pitcher who knows and has succeeded in October baseball numerous times, Lance McCullers Jr. McCullers has a 2.83 ERA across 57.1 postseason innings, and he didn’t allow more than two earned runs in any of his last six regular season starts this year. Already possessing a significant offensive advantage in this series (hello, Yordan Alvarez), the Astros should have the pitching edge in this game as well. The Mariners’ home crowd will do all it can to buoy its squad, but bet on Houston’s ownership of Seattle continuing Saturday.

Pick: Astros -110