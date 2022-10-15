How to watch Astros vs. Mariners in ALDS Game 3 via live stream on TBS

The Seattle Mariners face a daunting task. If they want to advance in these 2022 MLB playoffs, they will now need to beat the rival Houston Astros in three consecutive games. But Saturday’s ALDS Game 3, which is scheduled to start at 4:07 p.m. ET, will be a scene for celebration no matter what. That’s because it represents the Mariners’ first postseason home game in more than 20 years. As such, the masses inside Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will be at full throat come Saturday afternoon. But will that home-field advantage help the Mariners secure a win over an Astros club that has had their number for most of the past four seasons?

Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -110 , SEA -110

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app