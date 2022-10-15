What channel is Astros vs. Mariners ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

Yordan Alvarez is creating quite an October legacy. By slugging a game-winning homer in ALDS Game 1 and a go-ahead homer in Thursday’s Game 2, Alvarez became the first player in MLB postseason history to launch multiple go-ahead dingers in the sixth inning or later with his team trailing.

That’s a career stat, but Alvarez did it in back-to-back games. Alvarez, who now has a .915 OPS in 36 career playoff games, is a main reason why the Houston Astros have a 2-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners in this series and head into Saturday’s Game 3 looking to complete a sweep with starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound. The Mariners, playing their first home playoff game since 2001, will counter with rookie George Kirby. Here is the scheduled start time for Saturday’s game as well as details on how you can watch it.

Astros vs. Mariners Game 3 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app