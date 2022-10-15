Moneyline pick for Yankees vs. Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians will face off Saturday in a pivotal ALDS Game 3 from Cleveland’s Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on TBS. With the best-of-5 series tied 1-1, the Yankees will send veteran right-hander Luis Severino to the mound. He will be opposed by the Guardians’ Triston McKenzie.

Let’s make a moneyline pick for this game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3 moneyline odds

NYY: -115

CLE: -105

Offense has been at a premium in this series, and it figures to stay that way in Game 3. Severino posted seven no-hit innings in his most recent start on Oct. 3. Meanwhile, McKenzie recorded a 2.27 ERA over his final 11 regular-season starts before shutting out the Rays through six innings in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series last week. While the Guardians’ offensive struggles have been well-publicized, the Yankees are struggling just as much at the plate, and no player is in a more obvious slump than superstar slugger Aaron Judge. He is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through the first two games of this series. As has been the case for most of this season’s second half, if you can keep the Yankees in the park and control Judge, you have a good chance of knocking them off. Cleveland was able to do that in Game 2 after Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer in the first inning. Beyond that, Guardians pitchers shut out the Yankees over the next eight innings, allowing their lineup to fight back and ultimately win. McKenzie has served up only nine homers through his previous 18 starts, so this looks like a matchup that favors Cleveland.

Pick: CLE -105