How to watch Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS Game 3 via live stream on TBS

After one inning in ALDS Game 2, it looked like the New York Yankees would romp to another playoff win over the Cleveland Guardians. But following Giancarlo Stanton’s early two-run homer, Cleveland shut down the Bronx Bombers over the next eight innings and gave up only three hits. That allowed the Guardians’ offense to catch up, which it eventually did by scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before plating two runs in the ninth inning. The Guardians’ 4-2 triumph snapped a six-game losing streak to the Yankees in the playoffs and tied this series at 1-1 as it heads headed to Cleveland for Saturday’s Game 3. Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the home team while the Yankees will start Luis Severino. Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: NYY -120, CLE +100

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app