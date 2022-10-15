What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Cleveland Guardians claimed a 4-2 win in ALDS Game 2 at Yankee Stadium on Friday behind some timely hitting and four scoreless innings from their bullpen. In fact, dating back to Tuesday’s Game 1, the Guardians’ bullpen has tossed seven shutout frames and allowed only two hits.

With this best-of-five series now tied 1-1, the New York Yankees are looking to strike back while the Guardians are aiming to take command of the series in front of their home fans at Progressive Field. The probable starting pitchers for Saturday’s Game 3 are New York’s Luis Severino and Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie. Here is the scheduled start time for Game 3 as well as details on how you can watch it.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app