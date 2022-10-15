Pick on the Total for the Braves-Phillies game on October 15

The Atlanta Braves must win on Saturday in Philadelphia against the Phillies to keep their quest for back-to-back championships and look to veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton to keep their season alive.

Atlanta Braves (-130, 9) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Morton has struggled on the road this season with a 5.72 ERA on and 1.7 home runs per nine innings, but has a great postseason track record with two runs or fewer surrendered in nine of his last 10 postseason appearances.

The Phillies give trade deadline acquisition Noah Syndergaard the start, who’s seen his strikeout numbers fall from past seasons with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings after never having fewer than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Though Syndergaard’s strikeout numbers are down, he’s kept the ball in the yard, with 0.8 home runs per nine innings overall this season, including just two home runs in 31.2 innings at home this season.

The Phillies bullpen has had issues this season but will have starters Kyle Gibson and Bailey Falter to fortify it while the Braves have the second-best bullpen ERA in the National League.

Between the regular season and postseason, the Phillies have allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of their last 13 games and both sides will have issues generating offense on Saturday with all hands on deck on both sides.

The Play: Braves vs. Phillies Under 9