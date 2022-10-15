Which teams have advanced to the 2022 ALCS, NLCS?

The 2022 MLB postseason continues and teams are beginning to advance out of the Divisional Series and into the Championship Series. We’ll soon have teams set for the ALCS and NLCS, competing for a trip to the World Series. Here we’ll be tracking which teams have advanced to the ALCS and NLCS and how they got there.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

American League

The No. 1 Houston Astros lead the No. 5 Seattle Mariners 2-0.

The No. 2 New York Yankees and No. 3 Cleveland Guardians are tied 1-1.

National League

The No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers trail the No. 5 San Diego Padres 2-1.

The No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the NLCS with a 3-1 series win over the No. 2 Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies are a true cinderella story coming from the bottom seed in the National League to advance four games away from the World Series. The last time Philly reached the NLCS was back in 2010. The Phillies had gone to three straight NLCS from 2008-10, winning the World Series in 2008 and losing to the Yankees in the championship in ‘09. The Phillies continue to get tougher as the playoffs progress, boasting a formidable lineup and a solid 1-2 punch in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the NLCS isn’t Dodgers vs. Braves.