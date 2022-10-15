Pat McAfee backflips off boat for College GameDay

The joy of having Pat McAfee on College GameDay on Saturday mornings is that you never quite know what he is going to do or say. He is a wild card on the staff and has his thumb more on the pulse of the day's pop culture than his broadcast teammates making him more relatable. McAfee made headlines in one of his earlier appearances on the show when he jumped from a boat In Week 12 of the 2019 CFB season and performed a brutal belly flop.

McAfee and College GameDayare in Knoxville, Tennessee, today for a huge game between Alabama and Tennessee. One tradition for Tennessee fans is that there are some boats that sit in the Tennessee River near the stadium, which is a hot spot for pregame festivities. McAfee saw the boat and seemingly knew he had to get on it.

Coming out of a commercial break, McAfee was donned in a pair of Tennessee overalls and was indeed on the boat with Jess Sims. McAfee alluded to the last time he jumped off a boat for the show and said he couldn’t help the feeling that overcame him.

McAfee then went to the bottom of the boat, turned around and put his training in the WWE to use. Whether you want to call it a moonsault or a backflip into a belly flop, McAfee went airborne and then into the water for another exciting segment.