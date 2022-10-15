Oddsmaker Chris Andrews talks NFL Week 6 sharp betting action

As the 2022 NFL season develops, here we are in Week 6 with two absolutely premier matchups in the Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles.

It’s hard to say Bills-Chiefs is not going to determine home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs. And Cowboys-Eagles, of course, will go a long way in determining the NFC East. After Monday night’s game in Los Angeles, we will be one-third of the way through an 18-week regular season.

Here are this week’s games presented in official Nevada rotation order.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5, 46) at Pittsburgh Steelers

We opened the game 8.5, they laid me 8.5, they laid me 9, and we’re at 9.5. They’re still laying that. I think there’s a chance we get to 10, but that is probably when the wise guys will jump in and take it. The Steelers are one of my lowest-rated teams in the league and it’s been a long time since that has been the case. Quite a bit of action on the total. We opened 43.5. They bet me Over 43.5, Over 44, Over 44.5, Over 45, and I went to 46. I did take a pretty big bet Under 45, though, so I’m not in too bad of a position here.

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 43.5) at New Orleans Saints

We opened it 2 when it was really 1 everywhere else. I like the Bengals. I just thought 1 was a cheap number. They did lay me the 2 and I also took some pretty decent action at + 2, but I never moved it. Word came out that Andy Dalton was going to start at quarterback for the Saints. I personally don’t think there’s much difference between him and Jameis Winston. It went to 2.5 in the market and I followed but I have a good feeling we’re going to get to 3 in this game. We opened 44, took some small Under money and went to 43.5. I see 43 out there, but I’m going to wait to take a bet before I move it.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 42)

We opened the Colts -2. They laid me the 2 and I went to 2.5. I’m now starting to get play both ways at the 2.5, but I’m a little heavier on the Jaguars. Definitely sharp action on the Colts -2, but primarily recreational play at 2.5. We opened the total 42 and haven’t moved it.

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 43)

We opened 3 and they took it. Definitely wise guys took the 3. Now we’re at 2.5 and some sharp money is showing up -2.5 but I haven’t moved it back to 3 yet. We’re starting to get pretty even on the game. We opened the total 42.5, they bet me Over and I’m at 43.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 45)

We opened this game 7 and they laid the 7 for a pretty big number. We’re now at 7.5 and they’re starting to take back the 7.5, but not nearly enough yet to move me back to 7. Mixed action at 7.5 but mostly public. We opened the total 46.5, they bet me Under and I went to 45.5. They bet me Under that and I’m at 45. I am starting to get a little play back on the Over but I’m still at 45.

