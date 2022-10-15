Lee Corso picks Tennessee over Alabama with Smokey mascot head on College Gameday

ESPN’s College GameDay went to the biggest game on the board with the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Tennessee Volunteers this week in Knoxville, and Lee Corso took the nine-point underdog and put on Smokey’s head to take the home team.

Rocky Top! #LeeCorso returned to ESPN GameDay and gave his mascot head pick ahead of Bama - Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/8kz5zj1WGd — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 15, 2022

Corso tends to be a homer in most College Gameday appearances these days but he wasn’t alone in his thinking. Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and guest picker Peyton Manning also took the Vols with Kirk Herbstreit being the only one at the desk who took Alabama. Needless to say, the Gameday crew are bullish on UT’s chances of winning its first ‘Third Saturday in October” game during the Nick Saban era.

This was a fun episode of Gsmeday as the show returned to Knoxville, TN, for the second time in a month. We got a fired up Volunteer fan base throughout the entire broadcast and McAfee backflipped off a boat into the Tennessee River. We’ll see if that energy transfers over to the actual game.