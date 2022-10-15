The heavyweight division gets a notable non-title bout to close out a busy Saturday of boxing. Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring for the first time since Tyson Fury knocked him out a year and a week ago. He’ll face Robert Helenius in a PBC on FOX PPV card.

The main card for the event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Wilder and Helenius are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight.

Wilder’s future was uncertain a year ago after he was stopped in a second straight fight against Fury. There was thought he might retire, but the 37-year old said last October he wants to fight until he’s 40 and then hang up his gloves.

This serves as a WBC eliminator between the No. 1 ranked contender in Wilder and the NO. 5 contender in Helenius. Fury still holds the WBC title, but his future is uncertain. It would seem unlikely we’d get a fourth Wilder-Fury bout if Wilder wins this bout, so we’ll see what the future holds.

In the meantime, Wilder comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -800 favorite while Helenius is a +500 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Wilder by stoppage at -450. That’s followed by a Wilder decision at +600, a Helenius stoppage at +800, and a Helenius decision at +1400.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius round-by-round results

