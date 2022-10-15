 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius are facing off on Saturday in a heavyweight bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By Collin Sherwin and David Fucillo
Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius face off during their weigh in at Barclays Center on October 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The heavyweight division gets a notable non-title bout to close out a busy Saturday of boxing. Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring for the first time since Tyson Fury knocked him out a year and a week ago. He’ll face Robert Helenius in a PBC on FOX PPV card.

The main card for the event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Wilder and Helenius are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight.

Wilder’s future was uncertain a year ago after he was stopped in a second straight fight against Fury. There was thought he might retire, but the 37-year old said last October he wants to fight until he’s 40 and then hang up his gloves.

This serves as a WBC eliminator between the No. 1 ranked contender in Wilder and the NO. 5 contender in Helenius. Fury still holds the WBC title, but his future is uncertain. It would seem unlikely we’d get a fourth Wilder-Fury bout if Wilder wins this bout, so we’ll see what the future holds.

In the meantime, Wilder comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -800 favorite while Helenius is a +500 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Wilder by stoppage at -450. That’s followed by a Wilder decision at +600, a Helenius stoppage at +800, and a Helenius decision at +1400.

