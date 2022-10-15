Kansas vs. Baylor odds heading into game week

Two teams will vie to end their respective losing streaks as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks face the Baylor Bears in Waco, TX on Saturday, October 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN or ESPN2.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma in a 52-42 loss as the Sooners ended their three-game skid Saturday afternoon. The win was Oklahoma’s 18th straight victory over the Jayhawks dating back to 1997, with every victory coming by double-digits. In relief of the injured Jalon Daniels, quarterback Jason Bean threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to Lawrence Arnold who finished with 113 receiving yards. Mason Fairchild connected with Bean on two touchdown passes and totaled 106 yards receiving, as the Jayhawks lost their second straight game and miss out on being bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will look to rebound from a close 43-40 loss to West Virginia on Thursday. The Bears outgained the Mountaineers through the air with 421 passing yards, but a combined four turnovers (three fumbles lost, one interception) proved to be costly. Baylor also saw starting quarterback Blake Shapen, who threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, depart in the third quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit at the end of a slide. The Bears now find themselves in the middle of the league standings with half of the season still left to play.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas vs. Baylor projected opening odds

Spread: Baylor -7.5

Total: TBA