Syracuse vs. Clemson odds heading into game week

It’s a battle of undefeated ACC teams in the Atlantic Division the No. 15 Syracuse Orange face the No. 4 Clemson Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday, October 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) knocked off North Carolina State 24-9 last week, and has been one of the surprise teams of the young season. Garrett Shrader has 1224 passing and 10 touchdowns to just one interception for a team that’s no longer amongst the leaders in pace nationally, but has found more efficiency.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) has seemed to improve each week, knocking off Florida State 34-28 at Doak Campbell on Saturday to remain the favorite to win the league for the seventh time in eight seasons. The previously-maligned D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions so far this year.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 15 Syracuse vs. No. 4 Clemson projected odds

Spread: Clemson -16.5

Total: TBA