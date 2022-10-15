UCLA vs. Oregon odds heading into game week

Pac-12 rivals face off as the No. 11 UCLA Bruins face the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, OR on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is coming off a statement 42-32 win over No. 20 Utah, which helped snap the Bruins’ five-game losing streak to the Utes. Dorian Thompson-Robinson helped spark the win with an efficient day through the air and an additional score on the ground. The fifth-year senior quarterback completed 18-of-23 passes for 299 yards along with four touchdown passes, adding some possible Heisman buzz heading into the remainder of the season.

Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will look to ride the momentum of their offensive rout of Arizona. The Ducks bested the Wildcats to the tune of 49-22, with quarterback Bo Nix throwing for 256 yards and finishing with three rushing touchdowns. Arizona had no answer for Oregon’s offense as they piled on 580 total yards, with 306 yards coming on the ground. The Ducks will look to hand former head coach Chip Kelly and UCLA their first loss of the season when they meet in Eugene.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

UCLA vs. Oregon projected opening odds

Spread: Oregon -4.5

Total: TBA