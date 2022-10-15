Iowa vs. Ohio State odds heading into game week

In a matchup that is five years in the making, the Iowa Hawkeyes face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, OH on Saturday, October 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) got off to a strong start this season by winning three of their first four games on the schedule. Since then, the Hawkeyes have dropped two straight despite limiting their opponents to 10 points or less, with a pair of three-point losses included. It has been five years since Iowa faced off with Ohio State, but they got the last laugh in a 55-24 upset win over the then sixth-seeded Buckeyes in Iowa City. Iowa’s defense may have their hands full in limiting Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud when they meet on Saturday.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will play in their first noon game of the season on Saturday, after kicking off in three mid-afternoon and three-night games so far into their schedule. The Buckeyes have momentum on their side with their latest win coming in a 49-20 thrashing of Michigan State. Ohio State has won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Iowa, including seven straight wins in Columbus. However, the Buckeyes will have added motivation for this one as they hope to avenge their 31-point loss in Iowa City, which marked the last time these two programs met.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Iowa vs. Ohio State opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -28

Total: TBA